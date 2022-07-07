Advertisement

Son directs police to mother’s body after shooting her in face, court documents say

Investigators in Hawaii continue their investigation into a mother's murder with a family...
Investigators in Hawaii continue their investigation into a mother's murder with a family member under arrested.(HNN)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff, Dillon Ancheta and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Court documents outline the gruesome details of a reported murder at a home in Honolulu.

Authorities report Josiah Garcia, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder after an incident on July 1.

Garcia reportedly killed a family member and directed officers to her body at the family’s house in Ewa Beach, as reported by KHNL/KGMB.

According to court documents, officers ordered Garcia to get on the ground once they arrived at the home. He complied, and when asked if anyone else was in the house, Garcia replied, “Just my mother’s corpse.”

Officers reported they found a bloody scene and the victim’s body on the ground. She had an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

According to police, a 46-year-old woman was found dead in the residence with a gunshot wound.

Also in the home was a distraught woman identified as Garcia’s great aunt. She told police that Garcia had called her and asked her to come over. According to the documents, Garcia told officers he wanted to tell his aunt that he had hurt his mother.

Garcia was subsequently placed under arrest for the alleged crime. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Neighbors said they were shocked after learning about the heinous crime. They described the family as quiet, longtime residents who lived at the home for nearly 30 years.

Garcia made an initial appearance in court Tuesday. He’s set to return later in the week.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible...
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout
Beaver dam collapse destroys almost 250 foot section of ALCAN Highway
Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Lindsay Kavanaugh was arrested in Soldotna by Alaska...
Alaska Democratic Party official faces charges after stop
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Permanent Fund expected to have lost value over last fiscal year
Scandal-marred Bill Allen has died at the age of 85.
Scandal-marred Bill Allen dies

Latest News

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park...
4 bears killed at Centennial Campground for homeless
After nearly seven decades, the Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs is preparing to award 15...
Inside the Gates: Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs to honor 15 Guardsmen from 1955 Rescue Mission
Fish and Game killed four bears who were getting into tents at Centennial Campground where...
Fish and Game kills four bears at Centennial Campground where homeless people stay
Toddler boy left orphaned after parade shooting