Advertisement

World Eskimo Indian Olympics start next week in Fairbanks

WEIO just seven days away!
WEIO just seven days away!(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The World Eskimo Indian Olympics are taking place one week earlier than usual this year at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks from July 13-16.

“It’s a great example of the strength of our indigenous people both the physical strength of the games, but also the perseverance of our communities to hold on to these cultural traditions,” said Juneau athlete and coach Kyle Worl.

This will be the 61st annual WEIO games. Some participants are all about competition and trying to beat a personal best, and for others it is all about seeing old friends.

“We always refer to it as a big family reunion because so many people — some who have been coming since 1961, others of us who have you know grown up with WEIO — all kind of come back from all around the state,″ WEIO Board Chair Gina Kalloch said.

Events will be taking place all day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. they are free to the public, and then from 6-10 p.m., a ticket is required that you can buy at the door in The Big Dipper Ice Arena.

With just seven days left until the opening ceremonies, communities throughout Alaska and Canada are preparing for the games. According to Worl, Juneau is sending their largest team ever with about 18 athletes going to compete and help keep the traditions of Native Alaskans alive.

The first-ever World Eskimo Indian Olympics was held in 1961, and 61 years later they are still going strong with a schedule of events that is pages long. Kalloch suggests that first time spectators attend the day session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when it is free to the public.

WEIO is following the local COVID-19 guidelines, which currently don’t require masks or vaccination for indoor events, However, Kalloch said they strongly suggest everyone be as safe as possible when in close quarters with other competitors or spectators.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible...
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
Road destroyed after a washout between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend's Lookout
Beaver dam collapse destroys almost 250 foot section of ALCAN Highway
Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Lindsay Kavanaugh was arrested in Soldotna by Alaska...
Alaska Democratic Party official faces charges after stop
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Permanent Fund expected to have lost value over last fiscal year
Scandal-marred Bill Allen has died at the age of 85.
Scandal-marred Bill Allen dies

Latest News

AOTW Junior Mount Marathon Champions Marvin and Conway
AOTW Junior Mount Marathon Champions Marvin and Conway
Allie McLaughlin wins the women's race in a record time.
Women’s Mount Marathon record smashed, men’s winning age record erased
Dimond High School alum and former NFL player Chris Kuper led a three-day lineman camp for...
Former NFL lineman, current Vikings coach Chris Kuper returns to Anchorage for annual camp
The Girdwood Youth Baseball Field was renamed in honor of Sladen Mohl, a local standout.
Girdwood baseball field renamed in memory of local standout Sladen Mohl