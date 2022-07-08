Advertisement

COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Denali National Park and Preserve officials say masks will be required for people using federal buildings or riding buses inside the large Alaska park.

The mask mandate takes effect Friday. The park is instituting the mandate per U.S. Interior Department guidelines, which require masks when COVID-19 community levels reach the high status in the surrounding area.

Case levels in boroughs north and south of park were reported this week as high. Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

