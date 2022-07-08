Officials still assessing burn damage from Clear Fire

ANDERSON, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighting officials working at the site of the Clear Fire were unable to say how many structures have been affected by the wildfire raging in Interior Alaska, but said there has been damage.

The wildfire, which grew to 65,884 acres overnight, is now considered 12% contained, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. On Thursday, officials gave the “go” order to evacuate to all properties accessed by roads, trails and driveways on either side of the Parks Highway from milepost 273 to 280.

Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said on Friday that the blaze has come within approximately a half mile of the Parks Highway, which is still open.

“There are about 500 firefighters on this fire right now, and it didn’t get close to closing the highway,” Walker said. “We feel pretty good at this time about holding that line.”

Walker said the fire pushed towards the Nenana River late Thursday, forcing officials to make the call to expand the “go” order to evacuate to residents on the other side of the river, which is bridged by the Jack Coghill Bridge to the Interior on the Parks Highway.

Many homes and structures are accessed from Kobe Road, located just past milemarker 275 of the Parks Highway. According to reporting by the Associated Press, an official said it could be a couple days before fire managers can assess the damage and determine if any structures were lost.

According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center, seven new wildfires flared up since Thursday, adding to the total of 243 active fires. Of those, 12 are staffed with approximately 486 personnel. In all, over 2,467,005 acres have burned across the state this year.

