Rain continues for the southern coastline, with hot and dry conditions for the Interior

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the raininest day for Anchorage all year long, things are looking drier for inland regions of Southcentral. While some sprinkles can’t be ruled out for the remainder of the day, the heaviest rain will stay confined to coastal regions of the Kenai and Prince William Sound. It’s here where Seward could see up to .75″ of rain, while Whittier could easily squeeze out 2 inches of rain through the day.

Isolated to scattered showers will also make a return to Southeast, keeping temperatures near 60 through the day. With a pattern shift to even more rain, the temperatures will take a downward trend over the next week for the panhandle. One additional concern is a flood advisory that has been issued for Juneau and Northern Admiralty Island. This comes as a glacier-dammed lake outburst continues to impact the region, leading to minor flooding of surrounding areas. The drainage from Suicide Basin will continue through Saturday and likely crest around 9 feet.

The Interior continues to see hot and dry conditions, with daily temperatures warming into the 80s. Little to no rain can be expected, outside of daily thunderstorms which could ignite new fires. One such fire that started by lightning last month, is the Clear Fire. The evacuation areas around the clear fire were expanded Thursday to include both sides of the Parks Highway between mileposts 273 and 280. New areas were also told to get ready to leave at a moment’s notice. The fire is now up to more than 61,000 acres and is just 8% contained.

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for the latest on wildfire conditions across the state and the most current weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.