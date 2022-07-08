Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park...
4 bears killed at Centennial Campground for homeless
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Permanent Fund expected to have lost value over last fiscal year
A man who Anchorage police say was found walking around a Sand Lake neighborhood with visible...
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
Alaska State Troopers
Teen dies in ATV accident
Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Lindsay Kavanaugh was arrested in Soldotna by Alaska...
Alaska Democratic Party official faces charges after stop

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Harbor in Valdez from 2019
Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15M in harbor grants
Jeremy Talbott, Valdez’s port director, said the $5 million grant will help the city replace...
Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15 million in harbor grants