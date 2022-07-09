Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage teen who was initially charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of 28-year-old Daniel Ackerman has been indicted on three additional murder charges by an Anchorage grand jury, according to a press release from the Department of Law.

The Anchorage Police Department initially arrested 19-year-old Tethloch Chan after responding to a report of shots fired at Taku Lake Park on June 28 at 11:19 p.m. Police discovered Ackerman dead on scene.

Initially, Chan was charged with first-degree murder, police wrote. Friday, Chan was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of third-degree assault, according to the release.

“Some type of interaction occurred between some of the individuals in the groups when 19-year-old Teathloch Chan physically assaulted one of the adult males from the other group,” police wrote. “There is no indication the two groups knew one another prior to the shooting.”

Police wrote that the alleged assault victim and Ackerman followed Chan into the parking lot, who then produced a gun and fired on Ackerman. Following the shooting, police discovered Chan in a dumpster on King Arthur Court, who was then arrested. The press release states that Chan is held at the Department of Corrections on $250,000 cash performance bail with additional conditions of release.

The department wrote that Chan faces up to 99 years in prison for each of the three murder charges, 20 years for manslaughter, and five years each for the evidence tampering and assault charges. Chan will be arraigned in Superior Court on Tuesday.

