CAUGHT ON CAM: Pregnant woman attacked in road rage incident, causing miscarriage

A pregnant woman lost her child after a man attacked her in a road rage incident. (WABC, NYPD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - New York Police Department is searching for a man who brutally attacked a pregnant woman following a road rage incident, causing her to miscarriage.

The woman is speaking out to describe how the attack tragically changed her life.

“I have a very bad PTSD right now,” Estrella Guzman said, the victim in the attack.

It’s been nearly a month since the assault occurred that left Guzman shaken.

At the time of the attack, she had no idea she was three months pregnant.

The injuries from the attack were fatal to her unborn child.

“I have back injuries, suffered a miscarriage,” Guzman said.

With a heavy heart, Guzman says it was someone’s anger that caused her to lose a second child.

“It’s not easy at all,” Guzman expressed.

She was driving on the Grand Course in the Bronx early evening on June 6, when she was met with an unruly driver.

“I didn’t let him go into the lane under the train. So, he proceeded to follow me,” Guzman said.

That’s when she made a life-changing decision to get out of the car.

“He doesn’t say a word, he just comes out with a screwdriver and literally attacks me,” Guzman said.

The man stabbed Guzman five times in the head and attempted to stab her neck.

“Honestly, I was in shock. Like I didn’t know how to react until I kept on feeling the jabs on my neck and I just started clawing at his eyes,” Guzman said.

The attacker fled the scene as police continue to search for him and his silver BMW.

“I just hope the community can help us find him because he can do this to any of our grandmothers, any of our daughters, anybody. He didn’t care that I was a female,” Guzman said.

Guzman is currently recovering from her injuries.

She says she wants the man caught so he never hurts anyone else again.

