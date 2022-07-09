Drier air and the weekend are a match for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the rainiest day of 2022, so far, Anchorage enjoyed a sampling of clouds, light rain, and breezy conditions on Friday, but also a bright ending with a fair amount of sunshine.

In fact, temperatures were able to spike up briefly to 68 degrees just after 2 p.m. at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, making it the day’s high temperature, which is two degrees above normal. Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough can expect another day of sun and clouds on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It was a wetter day for the southern Kenai Peninsula, especially for areas along and to the south of the Sterling Highway as moisture continued to stream in from the Gulf of Alaska. As of 8 p.m., Homer measured one-half inch of rain, with three-quarters of an inch in Seward. Portage was the rain champion of the day, picking up two inches of rain.

Periods of rain will continue across these same locations overnight, becoming light and scattered by Saturday afternoon as the broad storm system moves eastward, eventually bringing widespread rain to Southeast Alaska for Sunday.

Sadly, fire-plagued Interior Alaska will stay very warm through the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Widely scattered late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will offer some temporary relief, but lightning strikes will have to continue to be monitored for additional fires. Fire Weather Warnings and Dense Smoke Advisories have been issued for the region through midnight, Monday morning.

