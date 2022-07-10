Anchorage rally draws both anti-abortion and abortion-rights crowds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters gathered at the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage Saturday to fight for women’s rights.

Saturday’s gathering brought in people who were for and against the newly overturned Roe v. Wade decision. As the abortion-rights speakers, musicians and poets finished conducting their speeches, some activists who came out against the rally marched around the park with signs in their hands as they continued to chant.

The controversial case has people frustrated and emotions were running high. Greta Helgeson was just one of the many speaking out against the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

“I think the separation of church and state is pretty much a joke at this point,” Helgeson said. “I think that it’s really important that it should be upheld, but I don’t think that currently, it is. I think everyone has a right to their religion and I will fight for them to have a right to their religion, but I don’t think it should be forced on other people.”

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, which hosted the event, is a nonprofit that provides education about reproductive health in Alaska.

Currently, abortion is protected in Alaska but activists who came out stated they showed up in support of those who do not have access to safe abortions. Many said they were fearful about the future of legal abortion, no matter the circumstances surrounding a pregnancy.

Nora Morse, organizing director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said that she hopes the rally can maintain momentum and keep people engaged.

“It’s really critical that people have the opportunity to choose because abortion is health care,” Morse said. “Everyone should be able to be in charge of their bodies, their health care decisions, and that’s what we’re here to protect.”

Religious and anti-abortion groups were also in attendance to speak to women about their options during pregnancy. Anti-abortion advocate Thomas Edmonson decided to show up to the rally to spark a conversation with people.

“We believe in the Bible, that says that we are all created in God’s image,” Edmonson said. “Every human is a bearer of the image of Christ and of God, and therefore they have worth and value. There are many people that the world will say are not valuable, and do not value you, you should be killed, or destroyed, or we do not want to have you, and we do not believe that as Christians.”

Abortion rallies were also seen elsewhere around the state. Fairbanks, Juneau and Homer all had rallies hosted by Planned Parenthood to protest the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.