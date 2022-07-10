Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after threatening officials in 911 calls

Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate...
Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate incidents in New York City.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two people were killed in separate officer-involved shootings in New York City, including a man who police say threatened to shoot the governor and police officers.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Queens.

Police say a man called 911 threatening to shoot Gov. Kathy Hochul and police officers. After a second 911 call, police responded to the man’s home.

The man pulled out a gun after arguing with officers, police say. He and at least six officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck. Officers handcuffed him and began life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police say a passenger ran from a car during a traffic stop. As an officer gave chase, the suspect allegedly turned and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both investigations are ongoing. No officers were hurt in either incident.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preparations are underway at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Airlines...
Preparations underway for Trump event at Alaska Airlines Center
Firefighting officials working at the site of the Clear Fire were unable to say how many...
Evacuation orders expanded around Clear Fire
Denali National Park and Preserve
COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park
A pride flag waves at a block party held in downtown Anchorage in June.
Event organizer says drag show at all-ages event will be family friendly
The Clear Fire in Interior Alaska breached a rural subdivision late Wednesday near Anderson as...
Clear Fire breaches fire lines to neighborhoods

Latest News

Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters gathered at the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage...
Anchorage rally draws both anti-abortion and abortion-rights crowds
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it
Dry air strong enough for a rain free Sunday in Anchorage
Sunday stays mostly dry