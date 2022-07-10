Sunday stays mostly dry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - “Timing is everything!” This has especially been the case for Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley this weekend. Drier air coming off the Alaska Range in the wake of Thursday’s big rain maker, arrived just in time to create a sunny and mild Friday evening. That dry air, along with the mountains blocking any additional moisture (yes, it’s also “all about location!”), provided the nice summer day on Saturday. So, I’m sure inquiring minds want to know if the second half of the weekend will be equally dry and nice.

For the Anchorage Bowl (Eagle River to Potter Marsh), it appears so. The farther north one goes into the Mat-Su Valley, or south and east through the Kenai Peninsula and over to Prince William Sound, the greater the possibility of widely scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. Regardless, temperatures all across Southcentral will be seasonable, in the 60s.

Showers, and even thunderstorms, are likely to be the most numerous across the Copper River Basin as a disturbance in the mid-level wind flow moves in Sunday afternoon. This same disturbance triggers scattered showers and thunderstorms across the western Kenai, the Anchorage Bowl, and the Valley on Monday afternoon, which may linger into Tuesday as well.

There’s a break in the “action” mid-week, but then, a more widespread steady soaking rain may occur late week into next weekend as a stronger, more organized storm system moves from the central Bering across the southern half of Alaska. This type of rain event is what’s really needed to bring an impactful break in the extreme fire danger across much of the state. Plenty of time to monitor and track this in the coming days. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.