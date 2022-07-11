Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM AKDT
(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

