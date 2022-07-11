Advertisement

Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event starts Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT and goes for 48 hours.

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.

Amazon’s annual event attempts to increase loyalty with its Prime subscribers and perhaps draw new shoppers into its program.

Last year’s Prime Day sales event was the largest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon’s history.

Officials say Prime Day brings in about 1 - 2% of the company’s yearly sales.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally
Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters gathered at the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage...
Anchorage rally draws both anti-abortion and abortion-rights crowds
Firefighting officials working at the site of the Clear Fire were unable to say how many...
Evacuation orders expanded around Clear Fire
Yukon Creek Fire Evacuation status areas as of 9 am Saturday
Yukon Creek Fire prompts evacuation preparations along Salcha River
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say

Latest News

The Children’s Lunchbox Program provides around 250 meals every weekday for Anchorage youth
The Children’s Lunchbox Program provides around 250 meals every weekday for Anchorage youth
President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope