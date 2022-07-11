Rain helps efforts against Clear Fire, now over 70k acres

ANDERSON, Alaska (KTUU) - The Clear Fire located four hours north of Anchorage has now burned over 70,000 acres, although showers in the area have help thwart the fire’s growth.

According to fire officials working operations at the fire — which has grown to 70,593 acres and is 18% contained — there was half an inch of rain recorded overnight into Monday, leading to minimal growth for the fire.

Still, officials with the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center said more water tanks and pumps have been stationed near the main area of concern for firefighting crews; the Kobe Ag subdivision that the fire broke through last week.

“Firefighters are constructing this line south into Div K to help impede the path of eastern spread,” the release said. “Fire line on the north and western edges of Kobe Ag is holding well in Div G, and crews are patrolling these lines.”

Officials said a red flag warning that has been in place for days is still in effect, as dry weather can still possibly affect efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The Clear Fire located four hours north of Anchorage has now burned over 70,000 acres, although showers in the area have help thwart the fire’s growth. (Courtesy Cody Platz/Northwest Team 10)

As of Monday, there are 256 active fires burning within the state of Alaska, including nine new ones since Sunday and 15 staffed fires with 1,170 personnel. Over the course of the year so far, there have been 2,703,692 acres burned.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.