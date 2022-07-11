‘Stories at the Cemetery’ brings some of Anchorage’s vibrant history to life

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An event for history lovers of all ages, Stories at the Cemetery provides a unique look into Anchorage’s past.

Through a self-guided walk at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, guests can learn the real-life stories of the people who helped make Anchorage the city many know today.

In the 1990′s, local historian John Bagoy began sharing what he knew about the many interesting people buried in the cemetery, and so Stories at the Cemetery began.

After Bagoy’s passing, Bruce Kelly and his wife Audrey Weltman Kelly wanted to keep the event going; they soon took over the program as organizers. The tours began as simple biographies, but now include costumed actors, as the Kelly’s try to also appeal to a younger crowd.

“It’s a way of respecting the people who came before us,” Audrey Kelly said. “That’s important. It’s a way, I think, of loving where we are, honoring where we are, and respecting where we are.”

In its early days, the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery wasn’t quite the pristine, manicured spot it is today.

After Bagoy buried his mother there, he apparently noticed that headstones had eroded away, and sections of the cemetery were covered with weeds.

To help honor his mother, he began cleaning the area and realized that the cemetery dated back to the start of the Anchorage townsite, and starting fighting for its historic recognition. According to the Municipality of Anchorage, the cemetery was officially listed in the National Registry of Historic Places in 1993.

Before that, however, Bagoy had come up with a way to identify unmarked graves at the cemetery.

“He devised a way of using a metal detector and finding the original little metal tag that was buried with the body, and he would identify that,” said Bruce Kelly.

Now, all kinds of people are buried in the cemetery, and the stories shared are just as varied.

“We’ve got a lot of historical people,” he said, “People that were really positive in what Anchorage became and what Alaska became.”

That list includes early pioneers, politicians, artists and community leaders who have their stories told through 10 different presentations in Stories at the Cemetery.

The next session of Stories at the Cemetery will take place August 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, which the group’s Facebook page said will be a repeat of the July 10 tour.

