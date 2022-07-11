Advertisement

‘Stories at the Cemetery’ brings some of Anchorage’s vibrant history to life

By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An event for history lovers of all ages, Stories at the Cemetery provides a unique look into Anchorage’s past.

Through a self-guided walk at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, guests can learn the real-life stories of the people who helped make Anchorage the city many know today.

In the 1990′s, local historian John Bagoy began sharing what he knew about the many interesting people buried in the cemetery, and so Stories at the Cemetery began.

After Bagoy’s passing, Bruce Kelly and his wife Audrey Weltman Kelly wanted to keep the event going; they soon took over the program as organizers. The tours began as simple biographies, but now include costumed actors, as the Kelly’s try to also appeal to a younger crowd.

“It’s a way of respecting the people who came before us,” Audrey Kelly said. “That’s important. It’s a way, I think, of loving where we are, honoring where we are, and respecting where we are.”

In its early days, the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery wasn’t quite the pristine, manicured spot it is today.

More: Anchorage cemetery gives players, fans of Alaskan basketball coach a place to honor his memory

After Bagoy buried his mother there, he apparently noticed that headstones had eroded away, and sections of the cemetery were covered with weeds.

To help honor his mother, he began cleaning the area and realized that the cemetery dated back to the start of the Anchorage townsite, and starting fighting for its historic recognition. According to the Municipality of Anchorage, the cemetery was officially listed in the National Registry of Historic Places in 1993.

Before that, however, Bagoy had come up with a way to identify unmarked graves at the cemetery.

“He devised a way of using a metal detector and finding the original little metal tag that was buried with the body, and he would identify that,” said Bruce Kelly.

Now, all kinds of people are buried in the cemetery, and the stories shared are just as varied.

“We’ve got a lot of historical people,” he said, “People that were really positive in what Anchorage became and what Alaska became.”

That list includes early pioneers, politicians, artists and community leaders who have their stories told through 10 different presentations in Stories at the Cemetery.

The next session of Stories at the Cemetery will take place August 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, which the group’s Facebook page said will be a repeat of the July 10 tour.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally
Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters gathered at the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage...
Anchorage rally draws both anti-abortion and abortion-rights crowds
Firefighting officials working at the site of the Clear Fire were unable to say how many...
Evacuation orders expanded around Clear Fire
Yukon Creek Fire Evacuation status areas as of 9 am Saturday
Yukon Creek Fire prompts evacuation preparations along Salcha River
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
The Children’s Lunchbox Program provides around 250 meals every weekday for Anchorage youth
The Children’s Lunchbox Program provides around 250 meals every weekday for Anchorage youth
Every weekday morning Bean’s Cafe is bustling with meal preps. The organization crafts between...
The Children’s Lunchbox Program provides around 250 meals every weekday for Anchorage youth