The week ahead brings more rain to alleviate drought and wildfire issues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a fairly nice weekend across Southcentral, clouds are once again thickening up across Southcentral. This comes as a low spins in the eastern Gulf of Alaska. While most of the rain will favor the panhandle through the day, periods of rain and thunderstorms will still impact parts of Southcentral. Due to the location and proximity of the low, the greatest chance for some rain today will exist across eastern Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and parts of the Mat-Su Valley. With the storm motion primarily moving to the southwest, Anchorage could even see some action towards the evening hours. With this being the case, isolated showers and storms into the evening hours have been introduced into the forecast.

We’ll also see some scattered thunderstorms through parts of the Interior thorugh the afternoon and evening hours. While any rain will be beneficial for not only drought conditions, but also wildfire concerns, the threat for thunderstorms could ignite new wildfires. With wildfire danger across the state ranging from high to very high, it will take several rounds of rain to help drench the soil and vegetation.

We’ll see seemingly dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday across Southcentral as a ridge briefly moves over the area. While clouds will still linger for a large part of Southcentral, we’ll see some peeks of sunshine. This ridge will quickly move out of the area, as the rest of the week features another round of upper level disturbances. The first of which arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday. While the rain looks to favor areas to our north, the chance for isolated showers will still impact parts of Anchorage and onto the Kenai.

The big question in the days ahead will be the weekend. It’s quite possible that a good soaking rain could arrive in Southcentral starting Friday, but there are still several details to iron out. While the confidence in the weekend remains fairly uncertain, there is a growing trend towards wetter and cooler conditions through the rest of July.

Have a wonderful week!

