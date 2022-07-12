Alaskan filmmaker’s new project highlights plastic marine debris

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan filmmaker Max Romey created his short film “If You Give a Beach a Bottle” to bring attention to ocean plastics in the waters surrounding Alaska.

Romey was raised in Alaska and is working to bring attention to ocean plastics through his art. Previously, Romey had been working as a filmmaker abroad until he was invited on a trip to clean up ocean debris in his home state. It was then that he decided he wanted to make a difference at home.

“A little bit of work now could save Alaska a whole lot of headache in the future, and it’s just one of those things where once these small plastics break down, they will affect every piece of Alaska, from the bottom of the ocean to the top of the mountains,” Romey said.

Romey’s film “If You Give a Beach a Bottle” is a short film showcasing what he describes as an overwhelming and complex issue.

“Most of the plastic washing up here is not from Alaskans,” said Romey. “We don’t have huge cities, we don’t have massive amounts of waste — but it is our problem, and it’s going to be our problem — a lot of it will beak down here.”

From a young age, Romey began making films. Growing up as a child with dyslexia, Romey wanted to express his creativity in a way that wouldn’t involve any misspellings.

“I could never share my stories with reading or writing because it just didn’t click,” Romey said. “So for me, filmmaking, photography, watercolor — it was a way that I could get the big picture across, literally, without having somebody scribble a red line through it.”

Romey took a trip to Kayak Island in the Gulf of Alaska to clean up plastic in the ocean five years ago. Originally, he thought he’d be going to get sketches of wildlife to use for his art, but after picking up 20,000 pounds of plastic in one trip, he found an entirely different story. Romey says the “slow-moving tsunami of plastic” stayed with him, and he wanted to address the issue in a new light.

“The scope of the problem just got deep under my skin and it took me about five years of just trying and failing and failing to kind of come back to the issue and say all right, let’s just start small with a short little film and kind of get back to the basics with watercolor,” Romey said.

After failing repeatedly, Romey found success when, with ”Xtrafuf’s and a sketchbook” he decided to create his film. Romey’s short film which lasts just over five minutes is already finding reach far and wide across the globe. To date, “If You Give a Beach a Bottle” has circulated through at least 30 film festivals and has been shown in 240 countries.

“I hope Alaskans realize that where we are is as special as it is and that our voice plays a huge role in it,” Romey says. “It seems like everyone comes and makes films about Alaska, and the bears, and the mountains, and how intense it is, but I rarely hear Alaskan voices talking about Alaska.”

Romey says that to fully cover this issue, it could take 10 years and a “Lord Of The Rings” amount of footage. Romey also said that Alaskans can expect to see more films by him on ocean debris.

