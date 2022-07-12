Anchorage police investigating homicide in Russian Jack Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have closed Klevin Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Monday night to investigate a shooting that is now classified as a homicide.

According to a community alert, police responded to the reported shooting at 8:22 p.m in the Russian Jack Park neighborhood. Police initially wrote that one adult male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but then sent out an updated community alert at 10:09 p.m.

“The victim has died as a result of their injuries,” police wrote. “This is now being investigated as a homicide.”

Police wrote that Klevin Street is closed as officers remain on the scene.

This article has been updated to include additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.