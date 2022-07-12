Growing confidence of wetter and cooler weather the rest of July

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated to scattered showers continue to move through Southcentral, with a large portion of the state seeing some much needed rain. While the rain is helping alleviate drought conditions and to suppress some wildfire concerns, it will take several more rounds of rain to really put a dent in both. The good news is the upcoming pattern continues to point to more rain and even cooler conditions for much of the state.

Areas of the Interior continue to see lighting Tuesday morning, with well over 17,000 lightning strikes over the past 24 hours. It’s this lightning that could spark additional wildfires across the state, as dry vegetation is still an issue despite the rain. As of Tuesday morning, there are 11 new wildfires across the state brining the yearly total to 508 wildfires. Lightning has been responsible for 228 wildfires in Alaska this year, with the majority of fires being human-caused.

While the 3 month period from April to July has been the driest on record for Anchorage, the upcoming trend towards wetter weather is much needed. With daily rainfall in the forecast, this will help pull parts of Southcentral out of the severe drought we’ve been in. Not only for Southcentral, but a large portion of the state will see a good soaking over the coming days as a series of disturbances move across the state. It’s possible that by weeks end, parts of Southcentral could see well over half an inch of rain. The opportunity for this exist through the Mat-Su Valley, Copper River Basin and Prince William Sound. Anchorage has the potential, but it will really depend on where the heavier bands of rain set up in the days ahead.

With the wetter weather in the forecast, much of the state will see more cloud coverage and cooler conditions. For Southcentral, that will mean temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The warmest stretch of weather will likely remain in the Interior, where highs in the 70s can still be expected.

Have a safe Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.