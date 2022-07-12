Advertisement

Juvenile dies in dirt bike collision near Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A juvenile riding a dirt bike near the Old Nenana Highway died after hitting a truck.

The crash was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the juvenile was riding along a powerline trail that crossed over a driveway when they hit the truck as it was coming up the driveway.

The driver of the truck attempted life-saving measures on the juvenile which were unsuccessful, and the juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said the case is still under investigation.

