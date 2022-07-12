Lightning continues with heavy thunderstorm rains

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lightning strikes by the thousands and heavy rains associated with them, are moving through the Interior and northern Southcentral Alaska regions Monday night. Lightning strikes surpassed 10,000 by the 7 p.m. hour.

Red Flag fire conditions remain, as do fire weather warnings for the Interior. A flood watch was also issued for the Interior, Denali National Park, Kobe Hill, the Clear Fire and Kantishna. This includes the area west of the Parks Highway from Nenana south to the Denali Park Road, west of the Savage River.

Already near Bear Creek on the Richardson Highway south of Delta Junction, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities reported a bridge washout at milepost 233.5.

Low pressure is losing steam over the Gulf of Alaska, another low spins over the Bering Sea. It is a trough dropping south from the Arctic that will provide a good chance of rain to Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska by Thursday and Friday.

