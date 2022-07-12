Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million, highest in 14 months

On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.
On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is a chance that someone could become a multi-millionaire within the next few hours.

On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.

This is the largest prize the lottery has offered in about 14 months.

If someone does come up with all the right numbers, the payday would be the 11th largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The last time the jackpot was won was in Tennessee in April. That winner collected $20 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally
The Richardson Highway closed on Monday due to flooding at Bear Creek. One lane of traffic has...
Richardson Highway down to one lane due to flooding at Bear Creek
Anchorage Police report that one man has died following a shooting reported at 8:22 p.m....
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Russian Jack Park
Video courtesy Northwest Team Leader Eric Kiehn, Northwest Team 10 Task Force Leader.
Rain helps efforts against Clear Fire, now over 70k acres
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FDA working to allow boosters for all adults