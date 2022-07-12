Officials thank residents for adhering to burn rules, suspensions and closures remain in effect

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent cloud cover and a small amount of rain have aided the hot, dry conditions the state has been experiencing, but officials warn that Alaska isn’t out of the woods yet in terms of fire danger. Mat-Su Forestry Prevention Lead Kristian Knutson said Monday that the lack of precipitation has caused the risk factor for personal burning to go way up.

“Conditions are extremely dry,” Knutson said. “They were sort of lining up to give us another possible fire year like 2019 or 2015, these large and destructive fire seasons that many of us can remember.”

Currently, over 800 fire personnel are spread between the Clear Fire and Minto Lakes Fire burning in the Interior, leaving resources thin in Southcentral Alaska, but the state agency admitted that despite the long run of high temperatures and low rainfall, the weather has been in their favor.

“We haven’t quite had the wind component this year, so in that way we’ve been lucky,” Knutson added.

While the division continues to see wildfires starting nearly everywhere in the state, the agency credits residents adhering to the suspensions and closures put in place as a reason Southcentral has yet to see a larger wildfire this year, compared to recent years. Even businesses like Gorilla Fireworks aided in prevention by remaining closed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Knutson personally called the fireworks stand to thank them.

“You have to feel for them, I’m sure that was somewhat of a financial loss to them,” Knutson said. “I’m nearly positive that that prevented forest fires. There’s basically no way that it didn’t with seven fireworks caused fires last year.”

According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center’s wildland fire dashboard, the state has experienced 505 wildfires so far this year, with 258 of those still active. Just over 2.7 million acres are estimated to have burned.

Oregon-based Public Information Officer for the Division of Forestry and Fire Prevention Jacob Welsh has come up to Alaska 11 times during wildfire season since 2004. He said he’s definitely seen changes in weather patterns in the last 18 years, but noted that while moist conditions help moderate fire activity, it doesn’t put fires completley out.

“What we need is a prolonged period of wetting rain,” Welsh said. “We need inches of rain to actually, you know, penetrate this duff layer and put these fires out or saturate the fuels.”

Welsh echoed Knutson’s sentiments to the public for cooperating with the burn suspensions and closures in place across much of the state, and asked that residents remain diligent until the state agency is able to lift the restrictions.

“They’re always being reevaluated depending on the fuel conditions, how dry it is out in the forest,” Welsh said. “We want to thank all the residents here in the Mat-Su Valley and Alaska in general for adhering to some of our closures.”

