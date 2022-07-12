Advertisement

Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - An airplane that left Valdez last night with one person on board is missing.

According to an online dispatch, troopers received a report that the red and white Aeronca Champion aircraft and the pilot were overdue at 8:21 p.m. on Monday night. The plane left Valdez around 5 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Sutton at 6:30 p.m.

Search efforts began involving the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the Civil Air Patrol, the Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Gaurd and troopers.

Troopers wrote that search and rescue efforts have been restricted by weather.

