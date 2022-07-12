Richardson Highway down to one lane due to flooding at Bear Creek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Richardson Highway was closed at mile 233.5 due to a bridge over Bear Creek washing out and currently has a single lane open, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Shortly before noon Monday, the department issued a Facebook post alerting motorists and residents that the Richardson Highway would remain closed for 12-24 hours. In an update on the 511 website at 2:41 p.m., the department said one lane is open with a pilot car.

The post said that flooding at Bear Creek washed out the bridge, and that department crews were working to repair the bridge.

Flooding closed portions of the Richardson Highway last month as well, between mile markers 167 and 187.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

