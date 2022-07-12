Advertisement

Richardson Highway down to one lane due to flooding at Bear Creek

The Richardson Highway closed on Monday due to flooding at Bear Creek. One lane of traffic has...
The Richardson Highway closed on Monday due to flooding at Bear Creek. One lane of traffic has now opened.(Photo courtesy Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Richardson Highway was closed at mile 233.5 due to a bridge over Bear Creek washing out and currently has a single lane open, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Shortly before noon Monday, the department issued a Facebook post alerting motorists and residents that the Richardson Highway would remain closed for 12-24 hours. In an update on the 511 website at 2:41 p.m., the department said one lane is open with a pilot car.

The post said that flooding at Bear Creek washed out the bridge, and that department crews were working to repair the bridge.

Related: Richardson Highway temporarily closed due to flood damage

Flooding closed portions of the Richardson Highway last month as well, between mile markers 167 and 187.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally
Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters gathered at the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage...
Anchorage rally draws both anti-abortion and abortion-rights crowds
Video courtesy Northwest Team Leader Eric Kiehn, Northwest Team 10 Task Force Leader.
Evacuation orders expanded around Clear Fire
Yukon Creek Fire Evacuation status areas as of 9 am Saturday
Yukon Creek Fire prompts evacuation preparations along Salcha River
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say

Latest News

A top Russian official has warned the U.S. that it could face the “wrath of God” if it pursues...
Putin’s aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court
Rain helps efforts against Clear Fire, now over 70k acres
Rain helps efforts against Clear Fire, now over 70k acres
Video courtesy Northwest Team Leader Eric Kiehn, Northwest Team 10 Task Force Leader.
Rain helps efforts against Clear Fire, now over 70k acres
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals