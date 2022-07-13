Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Tuesday night to go over a wide variety of topics, with their biggest ordinance including legislation to remove a mayor from office for breach of public trust.
On Tuesday, the ordinance passed 9-3. Assembly members Jamie Allard, Randy Sulte and Kevin Cross voted in opposition.
The ordinance was brought forward by assembly Vice-Chair Chris Constant that would allow an Anchorage mayor to be removed from office over a breach of public trust which includes:
- Acceptance of cash gifts from one doing business with the municipality
- Violation of chapter 1.15
- Perjury
- Falsification of records
- Filing false reports
- Nepotism
- Making personal use of municipal or school district property
- Destruction of municipal or school district property
- Actual or attempted official misconduct, as defined by state law
- Ordering a municipal employee or contractor employed by the supervisory board to undertake an unlawful act
- Substantial breach of a statutory-, Code- or Charter-imposed duty
- Failure to faithfully execute the directives of a duly enacted 9 ordinance.
“There exists a method for removal of a mayor, it’s called a recall,” said Mayor Dave Bronson. “Why is this method not good enough? No mayor present or future should be subject to a coup by an assembly that doesn’t agree with his politics. I will continue to fight this with all available means.”
