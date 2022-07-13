Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance

A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Tuesday night to go over a wide variety of topics, with their biggest ordinance including legislation to remove a mayor from office for breach of public trust.

On Tuesday, the ordinance passed 9-3. Assembly members Jamie Allard, Randy Sulte and Kevin Cross voted in opposition.

The ordinance was brought forward by assembly Vice-Chair Chris Constant that would allow an Anchorage mayor to be removed from office over a breach of public trust which includes:

  1. Acceptance of cash gifts from one doing business with the municipality
  2. Violation of chapter 1.15
  3. Perjury
  4. Falsification of records
  5. Filing false reports
  6. Nepotism
  7. Making personal use of municipal or school district property
  8. Destruction of municipal or school district property
  9. Actual or attempted official misconduct, as defined by state law
  10. Ordering a municipal employee or contractor employed by the supervisory board to undertake an unlawful act
  11. Substantial breach of a statutory-, Code- or Charter-imposed duty
  12. Failure to faithfully execute the directives of a duly enacted 9 ordinance.

“There exists a method for removal of a mayor, it’s called a recall,” said Mayor Dave Bronson. “Why is this method not good enough? No mayor present or future should be subject to a coup by an assembly that doesn’t agree with his politics. I will continue to fight this with all available means.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police report that one man has died following a shooting reported at 8:22 p.m....
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Russian Jack Park neighborhood
The Richardson Highway closed on Monday due to flooding at Bear Creek.
Richardson Highway closed due to heavy flooding
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Anchorage rally
Video courtesy Northwest Team Leader Eric Kiehn, Northwest Team 10 Task Force Leader.
Rain helps efforts against Clear Fire, now over 70k acres
One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.
Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash

Latest News

Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
The U.S. government has agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing...
US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request for Alaska waters
According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the juvenile was riding along a...
Juvenile dies in dirt bike collision near Fairbanks
A tent at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage.
Anchorage advocacy groups work to address immediate needs for homeless