Cooler, wetter weather for mid-July

Cool enough for a rain-snow mix over northern Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lightning associated with thunderstorms were still popping up Tuesday over mainland Alaska, but with cooler, wet weather moving over the state will see that activity decrease dramatically.

Northern Alaska coasts could see a rain-snow mix in the morning hours Wednesday. Mostly the snow will melt as it hits the ground. But, 2-5 inches of snow could fall in elevations above 5,000 feet in the Brooks Range.

Rain fell in several locations. Anchorage picked up 3-hundredths of an inch, Wasilla 12-hundredths of an inch. And with a trough dropping south over the state, rain will become more widespread over the Interior and Southcentral Alaska Wednesday night and Thursday.

The forecast calls for low pressure to move east into the Gulf of Alaska, sagging southward as it does.

The hot spot for Alaska was Minchumina with 78 degrees and the coldest temperature goes to Point Thomson with 34 degrees.

Clark’s Point near Dillingham recently saw a beautiful sunset. Bert Kuzakin sending this in to share.

The summer sky looks like a painting in this Clark's Point Alaska Sunset photo taken by Bert...
The summer sky looks like a painting in this Clark's Point Alaska Sunset photo taken by Bert Kuzakin July 2022(Bert Kuzakin)

