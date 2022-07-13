Advertisement

Drought relief: The wet season arrives in Alaska

A wet weekend looks likely for much of Southcentral as rain moves in
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds skies continue to keep temperatures on the cooler side for much of the state, with a return to a wintry mix for the Slope. This comes as cooler and wetter weather spills back into Alaska. Not only is this helping when it comes to drought relief, but it’s painting a better picture for the rest of the wildfire season in Alaska. Currently 269 wildfires are blazing across the state, with 2.8 million acres having already been scorched. While it has been a very active wildfire season, the upcoming weather pattern is favorable for not only battling the fires already burning across the state, but in preventing new ones as well.

While most of Thursday will be dry for Southcentral, rain pushing southeast through the Interior will eventually arrive by evening. This will set the stage for what will be a very wet stretch of weather. While the rain tonight will bring many areas anywhere from .10 to .25 inches of rain, some localized heavier amounts can be expected. The rain will linger into the Thursday morning, before another brief break in the activity arrives.

Beyond Thursday is where things get interesting, a system moving across the Bering will bring the potential for a widespread soaking from Southwest Alaska, Southcentral and parts of the Interior. It’s likely this will arrive through the day Friday and continue into Saturday. If you have any plans this weekend, or will be heading to the Bear Paw Festival, you’ll want to prepare for wet weather. It’s very possible that by Sunday many areas across Southcentral could easily see 1 to 2 inches of rain, which will certainly help put a dent in the severe drought across the region.

Southeast will also continue to see periodic rain showers through the weekend, as the wet weather will have a large reach across the state. As a result, temperatures for many will remain in the 50s and 60s into early next week.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!

