Man charged with murder in Aniak homicide case

Homicide investigation
Homicide investigation(Source: MGN)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been charged with murder in a homicide case after Alaska State Troopers found an Aniak woman dead in her home.

According to troopers, 43-year-old John Parka was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful contact, and violating conditions of release and has been jailed at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

In a dispatch released Wednesday, troopers say they received a report that 45-year-old Maria White was found dead in her home just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A wildlife trooper responded to the home and suspected her death was the result of foul play, troopers wrote.

After the Bethel Major Crimes Unit secured the scene, investigators determined that Parka spent a night at White’s house drinking, even while he had a court order against him to stay away from White. Troopers say investigators believe Parka killed White at some point during the night.

Troopers said White’s body will receive an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office while the investigation continues.

