The 61st World Eskimo Indian Olympics are off and drumming

2022 WEIO Opening Day kicks off the 61st edition of the games
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Day one of the 61st World Eskimo Indian Olympics started on Wednesday in Fairbanks.

The 2022 traditional games are conducted in the traditional fashion with drumming and dancing from dancers, volunteers and competitors.

Events that took place on day one included Toe Kick, Four Man Carry, Kneel Jump, One Hand Reach, Fish Cutting Contest and preliminaries in the Women’s Blanket Toss.

Events will be taking place all day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. they are free to the public, and then from 6-10 p.m., a ticket is required that you can buy at the door in The Big Dipper Ice Arena.

