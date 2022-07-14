Anchorage sees wettest day since November, more rain to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pitter-patter of the rain through the overnight hours is proof that the wet season has made a return to much of the state.

The light, yet steady rain dumped up to a quarter of an inch of rain across Southcentral Alaska. It’s some much-needed rain for an area that continues to see a severe drought. Anchorage officially picked up .20 inches of rain, the most rain the municipality has seen since Nov. 1, 2021. While the rain is slowly tapering off across Southcentral, it will only be a matter of time before more rain returns to the region.

The system responsible for the rain also brought some relief to portions of the Interior. The rain and change in winds helped clear out the atmosphere from the smoky conditions that have been prevalent for weeks. The rain and cooler weather are also helping dampen many of the fires across the state.

While a large portion of the state is drying out for now, another swath of rain builds in from the west overnight into Friday. This system will have plenty of moisture to work with, leading to many areas seeing several hours of rain. Initially, the rain will move through Southwest Alaska and then quickly move to the east.

Rain will begin in Southcentral Friday afternoon, with little break in the activity through the first part of the weekend. While some dry time can be anticipated, we’ll spend a large portion of the weekend under cloudy skies and rain showers. It’s highly possible that many areas could see 1-2 inches of rain by Saturday night. Not only will this help when it comes to our drought situation, but it will continue to saturate the dry soil and vegetation.

With rain in the forecast over the weekend, many areas will struggle to break out of the 50s. This trend of wet and cooler weather will carry us into next week as well, with daily rain chances looking possible. Temperatures begin to slowly warm back into the mid 60s through the first part of next week.

Southeast Alaska will also see the return to active weather this weekend, with daily highs staying in the mid to upper 50s. Between 2-5 inches of rain can be expected in parts of the panhandle over the next week.

