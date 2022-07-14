Advertisement

Bean’s Café funding for Centennial Park has run out

Daily, according to Sauder, Bean’s Cafe spends $2,200 to fund the program. This money covers...
Daily, according to Sauder, Bean’s Cafe spends $2,200 to fund the program. This money covers the cost of staff, generator for the food truck and the food. Bean’s Café has raised a total of around $21,000 to fund the program. However, as of Wednesday, the program has used up all the money they have fundraised for this program.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since July 1, Bean’s Café has been providing free meals at Centennial Park for homeless Anchorage residents. On July 5, the organization switched from providing one meal a day to three meals.

“We’re hoping that it helps people stabilize. If they don’t have to worry about where they are getting their next meal, or what it’s going to be or how they’re going to eat,” said Bean’s Café CEO Lisa Sauder. “People have to have two basic things to be able to do anything else. You have to have food and shelter before you can worry about a job or anything else.”

Related: Centennial Campground homeless residents share their experience

The decision to serve food at Centennial Park, Sauder said, was in response to bear-human encounters, fire dangers, and the continued need for their clients to have a reliable food source. In order to help eliminate bear encounters, the Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department has also provided picnic tables for people to use by the Bean’s Café food truck. Sauder said this will help eliminate food from being in campsites, and that they will remove and dispose of any garbage.

“People need more than one meal a day if they can’t cook in a campsite, and if they don’t have access to a grocery store where they can purchase food or use SNAP benefits,” Sauder said.

Bean’s Café spends $2,200 each day to fund the program. This money covers the cost of staff, a generator for the food truck, and the food. Bean’s Café has raised a total of around $21,000 to fund the program. However, Sauder said that as of Wednesday, the program has used up all the money they have fundraised to provide food.

“We do not have any designated funding for this. There is no contract for this we are here using community sourced funds to feed people every day,” Sauder said.

The closest place to buy food, according to Sauder, is half a mile away at a Holiday gas station. However, for the vulnerable homeless population, that is not always feasible, especially when the nearest form of public transportation is also half mile away,

“We realized people needed to be fed where they were,” Sauder said. “Instead of the old model of a soup kitchen and people coming to you, we need to be more mobile and go to where they’re at.”

Bean’s Café now faces the challenge of raising additional funds to maintain their food service to Anchorage residents at the Centennial Campground, which is especially difficult as the cost of food has increased.

“It’s really important that the community steps up and helps us make sure that nobody goes hungry in our community,” Sauder said.

Bean’s Café encourages anyone who wishes to donate to the cost of food to visit their website, where they accept donations.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
Alaska State Troopers
Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing
A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.
Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash
A supply camp for the proposed Pebble Mine was destroyed in a wildfire over the Fourth of July...
Pebble Project camp destroyed in wildfire

Latest News

2022 WEIO Opening Day
2022 WEIO Opening Day
Nearly two weeks ago, dozens of homeless people were moved from the mass homeless shelter at...
Centennial Campground homeless residents share their experience
While the future of the Centennial Campground as a temporary homeless shelter is uncertain,...
Centennial Campground homeless residents share their experience
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature debates new social media policy for legislators