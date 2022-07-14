Advertisement

Burn closure rescinded for large swath of state

Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for July 14, 2022.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the state nears three million acres burned in wildfires this summer, an emergency burn closure has been lifted by the State Forester for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. The emergency burn closure ended Thursday at 9 a.m., according to a post on the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center’s dashboard.

Related: Clear residents go from fire evacuations to flood watch

“The closure has been in place since July 2, as the state experienced ongoing dry conditions. Recent wide-spread rains have moderated fire activity and brought temporary relief to drought stricken areas,” the post said. “... Although the Emergency Burn Closure will be lifted, local, state, Native, and/or federal agencies may continue to have local fire restrictions in place on lands under their jurisdictions. Individuals who access these lands for any lawful purpose are responsible for determining if any local restrictions are in place before setting any fires, using fireworks or burning of any wood or paper debris.”

Burn closures specifically relate to shutting down activities that may increase fire danger, according to Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Prevention Information Officer Sam Harrel. During the recent burn closure, the unaffected areas of the state continued under the normal fire permit requirements, while the authority to establish a burn closure was delegated by the Department of Natural Resources commissioner to the State Forester.

There are currently 269 active fires burning in Alaska, according to the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service. There were five new fires that started Thursday and 12 fires are currently staffed with approximately 1,142 personnel.

Campfire restrictions were also lifted on the Kenai Peninsula for the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, the Chugach National Forest, and the Kenai Fjords National Park.

The recent rainfall has allowed fire crews working the Clear Fire to increase their containment to 49%, according to a post on the wildland fire dashboard.

“Over the past few days, precipitation has markedly changed conditions on the Clear Fire. Firefighters have had the opportunity to complete substantial amounts of work; this has resulted in a significant change in containment to 49%,” the post said.

Residents in Interior Alaska have gone from recent fire evacuation notices to a current flood watch. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of high water on the Tanana River. The Denali Borough issued updated fire evacuation notices, which downgraded many residents near Clear and Anderson from the “go” level to a lower designation.

The evacuation map for residents near the Clear Fire.
The evacuation map for residents near the Clear Fire.(Photo courtesy Alaska Fire Service)

The Clear Fire started on June 21 and has burned 71,113 acres.

