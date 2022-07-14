Centennial Campground homeless residents share their experience

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two weeks ago, dozens of homeless people were moved from the mass homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena to the Centennial Campground after the Sullivan Arena closed at the end of June.

Many of those individuals are still living at the campground while others are staying in hotels, shelters, and other dedicated spaces. Some of those at the campground spoke about their experience living in the newly repurposed campground and having to take everything day by day.

When the campground was first created as a designated camping area for the homeless population of Anchorage, Beans Café came in to help and provide food. Previously, those living at the camp were getting one designated meal a day. Now, Beans Café decided to expand those services to supply three meals a day. Despite providing the $2,200 necessary to pay to feed everyone at the campground each day, Beans Café CEO Lisa Sauder states they’re willing to keep doing so by any means necessary.

“We’re hoping that it helps people stabilize. If they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to get their next meal, or what it’s going to be, or how they’re going to eat,” Sauder said. “You have to have food and shelter before you can worry about a job or anything else, so by you know, taking care of that for folks we’re hoping it helps them stabilize and get back on their feet quicker.”

Marclita Williams is one of the Anchorage residents living on the campground. Williams and others have expressed immense gratitude.

“It was a blessing in my book,” Williams said. “Very much of a blessing.”

Nearby bears have become an unexpected obstacle for those helping to facilitate the campground for the homeless at Centennial. Recently, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game killed four bears drawn into the campsite, likely looking for food. However, Centennial Campground resident Jimmie Hartley feels that as long as the residents at Centennial keep their tents clean and make noise, the bears should not cause anyone to worry.

“When people come here and they’re lazy about keeping their camp clean and their garbage, that’s what brought the bears here. They’re smart,” Jimmie said.

Williams said that the bears are not the main cause of disturbances. Williams feels that the main disturbance are teenagers sneaking into the campground at night.

“Messing around and trying to steal things from people, taking whatever they can take from people,” Williams said. “When they work their hard earn money and their years and their lives to maintain what little they have.”

Mayor Dave Bronson briefly addressed the topic of the repurposing of the camp during the July 12 Anchorage Assembly meeting. Bronson stated that everyone staying there has been provided with bear canisters, and noted that any decisions about the bears are made by the Department of Fish and Game, not the mayor’s office.

Bronson also said that his administration is highly dedicated to ending homelessness in Anchorage and their number one goal is to provide shelter, services, and permanent housing.

