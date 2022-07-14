Clear residents go from fire evacuations to flood watch

CLEAR, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of Clear traded fire evacuations for a flood watch as the weather around the massive fire changed rapidly over the weekend.

The Denali Borough issued updated fire evacuation notices, removing many nearby residents from the “go” status. Those at the highest level of evacuation notice for the Clear Fire are only residents that use Kobe Road, cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles of the current fire perimeter and properties along the Parks Highway between miles 269-275.

The communities along Bear Creek, June Creek, Clear, Anderson and the Clear Space Force Station are now at a “ready” level.

Updated evacuation notices from the Denali Borough for residents near the Clear Fire. (Photo courtesy Denali Borough)

According to the latest Clear Fire update from the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service, the Clear Fire is 70,896 acres but has been slowed by recent rainfall.

“With the current weather impacts, fire behavior on the Clear Fire has been mostly smoldering and creeping; fuels are currently less receptive to burning,” the fire service wrote. “Recent weather has served to curb fire activity and potential, but it will take sustained periods of wetting rain to continue this trend.”

The Denali Borough also issued an initial statement of property losses, noting that one full-time residence, seven cabins, seven outbuildings and other equipment, trails and building supplies burned in the Clear Fire. The borough’s statement said that 553 personnel remain fighting the Clear Fire, which is listed at 22% contained.

The recent rainfall in the southern Interior prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch.

“Periods of heavy showers over the Southeast Interior Sunday and Monday night dropped over an inch of rain,” the warning said. “Another half inch of rain is expected on Wednesday. This will cause water to rise sharply on all rivers in the Southeast Interior this week. Most of the Alaska Range had one inch of rain on Monday. There were 3 to 5 inches of rain in the Black Rapids area which caused a number of washouts of the Richardson Highway. Another half inch to one inch of rain is expected across the Alaska Range on Wednesday. This additional rain could cause flooding and landslide issues Wednesday and Wednesday night in the Denali Park area. This added rain could add to the flooding and landslide issues along the Richardson Highway near Isabell Pass area Wednesday night and Thursday.”

According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center dashboard, three new fires started on Wednesday. There are now 271 active wildfires across Alaska — 17 of which are currently staffed by an estimated 1,336 total personnel. The state is nearing 3 million acres burned as 2,874,916 have burned to date.

