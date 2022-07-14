Advertisement

Several rounds of rain expected for Alaska

Danger goes from hot and dry to heavy rains and flooding
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cooler temperatures along with rain began enveloping much of mainland Alaska Wednesday.

In fact, it was snow that fell over the northern coast, but it didn’t stick around very long. The system that brought that jolt for July will continue to move east.

Rain is going to start up late this evening into the overnight hours in Southcentral Alaska, tapering to showers through the day Thursday. A second influx of moisture moves into Southwest Alaska late Thursday night. This will be a widespread rain for the Southwest, Interior and Southcentral regions through Saturday morning.

The hot spot for Alaska Wednesday goes to Togiak with 70 degrees, and the cold spot went to Point Thomson where the temperature dropped to 31 degrees.

