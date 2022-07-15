2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - A 2-year-old child was found locked in an abandoned car outside Healy on Thursday morning, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

At 1:31 a.m. Thursday, troopers got a report of an abandoned car roughly 6.8 miles up the Stampede Trail with a child locked inside.

Troopers located the car and the child and the child was taken to Healy and later handed over to the Office of Children’s Services. Troopers said the child appeared to be in good health.

Based on evidence at the scene, troopers believe the child and car were abandoned two days prior, on July 12.

Troopers are now searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area around where the car was located. Wilson is the last person known to be with the child.

Anyone with information about where Wilson is located is asked to call troopers at 907-451-5100.

Mary Dawn Wilson (Alaska State Troopers)

