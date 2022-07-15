AT&T employees vote to authorize strike amidst contract negotiations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - AT&T employees who are members of the Teamster Local 959 union voted to authorize a strike if they are not provided a contract they feel is fair.

The Teamsters Local 959 represents 175 members who have been bargaining with AT&T since January — and have been without a contract since the end of February. Workers voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday with nearly 90% of the bargaining unit that voted casting their votes in favor of strike authorization, an AT&T spokesman told Alaska’s News Source.

“It’s been quite frustrating,” Technical Assistant Rebecca Piilani said, who serves on the negotiation committee. “A lot of us don’t understand why we just can’t get past this. and get the contract ratified that, you know, we’re not asking for the moon stars in the galaxy, we just want an equitable contract, we want to all return to work and do what we do best.”

AT&T employees said that the most recent raise offered was one half of one percent during the most recent bargaining session in May. The most recent raise prior to the half a percent offer was in December 2020. Members of the Local 959 are unhappy with what they describe as a poor FirstNet product and multiple unfair labor practice charges.

“We’re proud to be one of the largest employers of union-represented employees in America,” a spokesman for AT&T said. “While not surprising, we are disappointed the local Teamsters union voted to authorize a strike. Whether they strike or not, we will continue bargaining in good faith toward a mutually beneficial agreement.”

AT&T employees said that they expected a new offer from AT&T shortly, but voted to authorize the strike on Wednesday.

“AT&T pockets billions of dollars but refuses to invest in workers or communities,” said Sean M. O’Brien, Teamsters General President. “Our Alascom members risk their lives in the worst Alaskan weather to repair equipment and keep phone and internet services running. They represent the finest of the Teamsters – taking on yet another corporate bully to protect their families and demand the respect they deserve.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.