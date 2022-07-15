Advertisement

Bear Paw Festival 2022 in full swing; see the full schedule

The Golden Wheel Carnival set up in Eagle River, AK for the 2022 Bear Paw Festival.
The Golden Wheel Carnival set up in Eagle River, AK for the 2022 Bear Paw Festival.(KTUU)
By Elinor Baty
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bear Paw Festival is now in full swing this year, with the Golden Wheel Carnival and the vendor court now open. This year’s theme is “It Takes Two to Tango!”

There will be a lot full of vendors, offering everything from food, clothing, dog gear, handmade art and so much more.

Bear Paw 2022 vendor court hours
Bear Paw 2022 vendor court hours(KTUU)

There will also be free concerts all weekend and a Matanuska Brewing beer garden for people to enjoy

The Golden Wheel Carnival operates until 9 p.m. today and tomorrow, until 10 p.m. on Sunday, and closes up shop early on Sunday at 7 p.m. The carnival has rides, games and treats and is sure to bring a smile to children’s faces.

Bear Paw 2022 Golden Wheel Carnival Hours
Bear Paw 2022 Golden Wheel Carnival Hours(KTUU)

Unless you want to walk a ways from your car, there will be free parking in the Fred Meyer parking lot with a free shuttle that takes you to the fun.

And at 11 a.m. on Saturday hundreds will gather to watch the Bear Paw Festival Grand Parade.

For more information on what vendors will be there, what time different bands are playing and where to purchase pre-sale Bear Paw unlimited ride wristbands for the carnival, you can go to their website.

