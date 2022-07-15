Advertisement

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations, a Democrat briefed on the conversations said late Thursday, upending party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leaving the measure’s future unclear.

The official said Manchin, D-W.Va., who derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December, has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

The official was not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
Alaska State Troopers
Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing
One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.
Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash
A supply camp for the proposed Pebble Mine was destroyed in a wildfire over the Fourth of July...
Pebble Project camp destroyed in wildfire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her...
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed
Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
FILE
Wildfires expected to burn over 3 million acres in Alaska this summer