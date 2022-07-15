Advertisement

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana’s death

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a gathering in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death Thursday.

There are no new dates.

James alleges that the ex-president’s company, the Trump Organization, inflated the values of skyscrapers, golf courses and other holdings in order to get loans, insurance and other benefits.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying that it’s common in the real estate industry to seek the best valuations. The Republican has dismissed the investigation as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats such as James.

