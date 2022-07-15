Advertisement

Fishing Report: Dipnetting on the Kenai starting to heat up

Sockeyes caught on the Kenai via dipnet
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something that Alaska Residents look forward to all year long the Kenai dipnetting season and it’s finally here.

For some it’s an easy way to fill the freezer and for others it is just a fun and easy way to get out and catch some fish. Either way there isn’t much time to get the net in the water because the season started July 10 and wraps up on July 31 in an effort to keep the fishery healthy for years to come.

In that same effort dipnetters are not allowed to keep kings this year, so you can only catch and keep sockeye and flounder. The seasonal limit is 25 salmon and 10 flounder for the permit holder and 10 salmon for each additional household member.

On the weekends and busier days you will see hundreds of Alaska Residents shoulder to shoulder in the water rounding up the red salmon. You will also see tents lining the beach because of the short 21 day season many dipnetters spend a few days camped on the beach.

You need to make sure that you are paying for your parking and that your permit is displayed somewhere easy to see, tents also need to have a tag that is visible both of them can be bought from the booths as you enter the North Beach Parking lot. If you want to check and see what the tides are doing or how busy the beach is livestreams are provided to keep everyone as up to date as possible.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
Alaska State Troopers
Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing
One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.
Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash
A supply camp for the proposed Pebble Mine was destroyed in a wildfire over the Fourth of July...
Pebble Project camp destroyed in wildfire

Latest News

WEIO day two 2022
Youth shines on day two of WEIO 2022
2022 WEIO Opening Day
The 61st World Eskimo Indian Olympics are off and drumming
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game