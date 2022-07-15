Fishing Report: Dipnetting on the Kenai starting to heat up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something that Alaska Residents look forward to all year long the Kenai dipnetting season and it’s finally here.

For some it’s an easy way to fill the freezer and for others it is just a fun and easy way to get out and catch some fish. Either way there isn’t much time to get the net in the water because the season started July 10 and wraps up on July 31 in an effort to keep the fishery healthy for years to come.

In that same effort dipnetters are not allowed to keep kings this year, so you can only catch and keep sockeye and flounder. The seasonal limit is 25 salmon and 10 flounder for the permit holder and 10 salmon for each additional household member.

On the weekends and busier days you will see hundreds of Alaska Residents shoulder to shoulder in the water rounding up the red salmon. You will also see tents lining the beach because of the short 21 day season many dipnetters spend a few days camped on the beach.

You need to make sure that you are paying for your parking and that your permit is displayed somewhere easy to see, tents also need to have a tag that is visible both of them can be bought from the booths as you enter the North Beach Parking lot. If you want to check and see what the tides are doing or how busy the beach is livestreams are provided to keep everyone as up to date as possible.

