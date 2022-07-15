Advertisement

Hasbro’s new ‘Selfie Series’ will turn you into an action figure

Hasbro is unveiling its "Selfie Series," which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves. (Source: Hasbro/Formlabs)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Now is your chance to become an action figure.

Hasbro is unveiling its “Selfie Series,” which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves.

To do so, consumers have to download the Hasbro Pulse app, log into an account and scan their faces. Hasbro will then team up with 3D printing company Formlabs to make you into an action figure. You’ll be able to choose your outfit from a range of popular Hasbro toys, like G.I. Joe or Power Rangers.

Once that’s done, the character will be mailed to your front door.

A preview of the “Selfie Series” will be available at the San Diego Comic-Con next week.

More information can be found on Hasbro’s website.

