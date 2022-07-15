Advertisement

Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Barbie is paying tribute to renowned conservationist Jane Goodall with a new doll.

Mattel announced earlier this week that it is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll and a 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team.

The Barbie brand has joined the Jane Goodall Institute to make dolls that are made of 99% recycled plastic.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel that they can make a difference,” Goodall said. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders.”

Mattel said the dolls are currently available and are helping the company’s goal to be using 100% recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall.”

According to Mattel, the Goodall doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, paying tribute to the female heroes of their time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
Alaska State Troopers
Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing
One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.
Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash
A supply camp for the proposed Pebble Mine was destroyed in a wildfire over the Fourth of July...
Pebble Project camp destroyed in wildfire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her...
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
FILE
Wildfires expected to burn over 3 million acres in Alaska this summer