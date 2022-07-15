Advertisement

Judge refuses to block Alaska campaign disclosure rules

By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request to block campaign finance provisions of a ballot measure approved by Alaska voters in 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason found that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated a likelihood of success on their outlined claims. The lawsuit was filed earlier this year on behalf of political donors and third-party groups known was independent expenditure groups.

They argued the disclosure rules are unconstitutional and burdensome. The plaintiffs had asked that the challenged portions of the initiative be blocked while the case was ongoing.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez
Missing pilot found dead near Valdez
A photo of the Aviator Hotel taken on July 13, 2022.
Assembly approves Bronson’s ordinance for $2.8M for Aviator Hotel shelter
Centennial Park Campground is a new temporary home fore some of Anchorage's homeless population.
3 Assembly members announce plan to address housing ‘humanitarian crisis;’ Bronson issues statement

Latest News

The Teamsters Local 959 represents 175 members who have been bargaining with AT&T since January...
AT&T employees vote to authorize strike amidst contract negotiations
Fast Cast, July 15, 2022
The McKinnel House in Anchorage is having a sprinkle of Christmas Joy falling on their...
Christmas comes early to McKinnell House
Christmas comes early to McKinnell House
Christmas comes early to McKinnell House