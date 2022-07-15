Judge refuses to block Alaska campaign disclosure rules

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request to block campaign finance provisions of a ballot measure approved by Alaska voters in 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason found that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated a likelihood of success on their outlined claims. The lawsuit was filed earlier this year on behalf of political donors and third-party groups known was independent expenditure groups.

They argued the disclosure rules are unconstitutional and burdensome. The plaintiffs had asked that the challenged portions of the initiative be blocked while the case was ongoing.

