Advertisement

Missing pilot found dead near Valdez

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaskan pilot missing since Monday night was found dead Thursday afternoon by Alaska Army National Guard searchers, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Andy Andersen, 38, of Sutton was reported missing Monday just before 8:30 p.m., according to an online troopers dispatch, after his red and white Aeronca Champion plane was reported overdue. The plane left Valdez around 5 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Sutton, Anderson’s home, around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers said a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter found the wreckage of Andersen’s plane around 2:15 p.m. Thursday about 1,000 feet from the Richardson Highway at the top of Thompson Pass, located approximately 25 miles outside of the port town of Valdez.

Andersen’s body was recovered from the wreckage site and will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office, troopers said, while the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the scene. Troopers said next of kin have been notified.

Get breaking news and weather updates by downloading Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
A photo of the Aviator Hotel taken on July 13, 2022.
Assembly approves Bronson’s ordinance for $2.8M for Aviator Hotel shelter
A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
Alaska State Troopers
Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing

Latest News

Sockeyes caught on the Kenai via dipnet
Kenai Dipnetting
WEIO day two 2022
WEIO day two wrap
The Northeast Community Council met Thursday night
Community council meet
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy