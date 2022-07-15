Advertisement

Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food.

U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%.

The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
Mary Dawn Wilson
2-year-old found locked in car that was abandoned 2 days ago near Healy
A photo of the Aviator Hotel taken on July 13, 2022.
Assembly approves Bronson’s ordinance for $2.8M for Aviator Hotel shelter
A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
Alaska State Troopers
Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana’s death
FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Brittney Griner’s defense lawyers say they need time to prepare their client for the next steps...
Brittney Griner's attorneys talk about delay
President Joe Biden in Israel questioned on human rights and Iran Deal.
Biden to meet Saudi king, prince MBS after human rights rift