Valley nonprofit needs new space, asks community for help finding one

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A little over three years ago, Matsu Valley Rebuild opened its doors on a mission to reduce, recycle, and reuse. So when you enter the warehouse in Wasilla, you can expect to be greeted by operations supervisor Tim Zalinger.

“We take building materials, that regular thrift stores won’t take, that are still in usable condition and don’t belong in the landfill,” Zalinger said. “And then we, you know, Process them which could be cleaning them up maybe small repairs, which we don’t like to do, uh, and then sell them for like 50% of retail or less.”

Home building materials crowd the walls and shelves inside the shop as people dig to find deals and residents drop off donations. It’s a place to shop for gently used - sometimes even new - items at a fraction of the cost. Materials like: doors, windows, sinks, cabinetry, light fixtures, and flooring - are just some of the treasures inside this nonprofit.

Zalinger said the organization started after seeing a need in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, so people didn’t have to drive into Anchorage to make donations or shop for repurposed materials.

“Before we opened there wasn’t a great option,” Zalinger said. “It was, you know, a free sign in front of your house, craigslist, or marketplace.”

But the nonprofit is moving - with its lease expiring at the end of August, it’s also looking to upgrade the 5,000-square-foot space to something closer to 8,000 square feet. Zalinger said that as the organization has grown in the community, so has the need for a more prominent place.

“Generally, you know, we’re pretty full as it is,” Zalinger said.

Since its establishment, Matsu Valley Rebuild has relied heavily on word-of-mouth advertising and is now trying the same approach to finding a new location. The organization posted a video on social media, asking the community if they knew of any available options.

“Hopefully we catch people scrolling,” Zalinger said. “The more people talking about it the better chance someone who has a place or knows a guy has a place.”

Zalinger also said the nonprofit is always looking for volunteers to help clean, organize, and unload donations at the warehouse that operates Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals can also help financially support the organization by linking their Fred Meyer Community Awards or Amazon Smile accounts to the nonprofit’s name.

