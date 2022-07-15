Advertisement

Waves of wet weather into the weekend

Heavy rains expected for many areas
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of several storm systems set to impact the state over the next week moved through the southcentral region, but left sunny breaks in its wake.

Rainfall totaled 22-hundredths of an inch for Anchorage. And this rain was much needed since it has been more than 131 days since the city has recorded that much precipitation, rain or snow, in one day. Anchorage is likely to see four times that amount of rain Friday night to Saturday morning!

Another storm is brewing into the Bering Sea and yet another south of the Aleutians, so plenty of chances of wet weather through the weekend.

Rain is likely to start coming down on the Friday-evening commute home, so wet roads will present some driving hazards on the highways.

Fairbanks is seeing some improvement in the air quality, thanks to the rain. There are still a significant number of active fires in the state, but conditions have improved. According to fire experts, nearly 3 million acres have burned across the state so far this year.

The Interior will see showers and temperatures back into the 60s to 70s.

Ketchikan saw one inch of rain Thursday. And the southern to central sections of the Panhandle will see more wet weather into Friday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on social media has sparked an internal investigation within the Anchorage Police...
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post
A photo of Mayor Dave Bronson taken at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on June 6.
Anchorage Assembly passes mayoral removal ordinance
Alaska State Troopers
Plane that left Valdez Monday night still missing
One person has died following a motorcycle collision with a car in Wasilla.
Motorcycle driver dies in Wasilla crash
A supply camp for the proposed Pebble Mine was destroyed in a wildfire over the Fourth of July...
Pebble Project camp destroyed in wildfire

Latest News

MF-ANC Precip 7-14-22
Waves of wet weather into the weekend
Scene from the Clear Fire, courtesy of Northwest Team Leader Eric Kiehn, Northwest Team 10 Task...
Burn closure rescinded for large swath of state
Anchorage sees wettest day since November, more rain to follow
Anchorage sees wettest day since November, more rain to follow
Anchorage sees wettest day since November, more rain to follow
Anchorage sees wettest day since November, more rain to follow