Waves of wet weather into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of several storm systems set to impact the state over the next week moved through the southcentral region, but left sunny breaks in its wake.

Rainfall totaled 22-hundredths of an inch for Anchorage. And this rain was much needed since it has been more than 131 days since the city has recorded that much precipitation, rain or snow, in one day. Anchorage is likely to see four times that amount of rain Friday night to Saturday morning!

Another storm is brewing into the Bering Sea and yet another south of the Aleutians, so plenty of chances of wet weather through the weekend.

Rain is likely to start coming down on the Friday-evening commute home, so wet roads will present some driving hazards on the highways.

Fairbanks is seeing some improvement in the air quality, thanks to the rain. There are still a significant number of active fires in the state, but conditions have improved. According to fire experts, nearly 3 million acres have burned across the state so far this year.

The Interior will see showers and temperatures back into the 60s to 70s.

Ketchikan saw one inch of rain Thursday. And the southern to central sections of the Panhandle will see more wet weather into Friday.

